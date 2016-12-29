diciembre 29, 2016 | No Comments
Desde la noche hasta el viernes, se prevén tormentas muy fuertes en regiones de Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz y Chiapas. Por: Redaccion//aquitamaulipas.com Ciudad de México (29/12/2016).- Durante la noche de hoy, el Frente Frío…
***A través de la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública de Tamaulipas, fueron entregados 946 estímulos económicos en beneficio de los hijos del personal de la Policía Estatal y de Custodia de los Centros de Ejecución de…
Por: Norma Sánchez//aquitamaulipas.com Ciudad Reynosa Tamaulipas (29/12/2016).- El regidor de extracción priista Héctor Olivares Zavala justificó los pagos que este día se le ofrecieran a ex empleados del municipio de Reynosa. “Son dos casos diferentes,…
Por: Redaccion//aquitamaulipas.com Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas (29/12/2016).- Dentro del Plan Municipal de Desarrollo del Republicano Ayuntamiento de Río Bravo, que preside el Alcalde Juan Diego Guajardo Anzaldúa, se explican las estrategias para lograr una sociedad más equitativa e incluyente,…
Por: Redaccion//aquitamaulipas.com Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas (29/12/2016),. La Universidad Autónoma de Tamaulipas (UAT) invita a sus profesores a concursar en la Convocatoria del Programa de Becas para ingresar a los posgrados que ofertan las dependencias de…
Por: Redaccion//aquitamaulipas.com Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas (29/12/2016).- Realizando importantes acciones en beneficio de las personas más vulnerables de la localidad, el Republicano Ayuntamiento de Río Bravo, el cual preside el alcalde Juan Diego Guajardo Anzaldúa y el Sistema DIF…
